Gerald Korngold (NYLS): A New Framework for Achieving Free Expression and Speech in the Evolving and Reconceptualized Shopping Mall of the Twenty-First Century. Uladzislau Belavusau (Amsterdam): Hate Speech. Lackland H. Bloom (SMU): John Stuart Mill and Political Correctness. Carlo A. Pedrioli (Barry): Pope Francis and the Limits of Freedom of Expression. What do we really mean when we say we’re “entitled to our opinions”? Arguments over free speech on campus are not Left v Right: As Reed College in Oregon shows, Left v Left clashes can be equally vitriolic. What Berkeley needs is a non-violent containment squad: Reflections from a civil rights veteran. The critic and the clown: Corey Robin on a tale of free speech at Berkeley.