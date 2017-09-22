Donald Trump’s foreign policy doctrine makes no sense: His rambling, incoherent speech to the U.N. General Assembly was proof that the president only has one audience in mind — and it isn’t a global one. Did Trump just do “Rocket Man” a favor? Trump threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea — experts explain how worrisome that is. Trump’s eagerness to provoke North Korea could lead to disaster. What the heck is happening with North Korea? Two people who actually know are as scared of Trump as of Kim Jong Un. Trump signs new North Korea sanctions with goal of “complete denuclearization”.