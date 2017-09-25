The awakening of Colin Kaepernick: In college, Kaepernick began a journey that led him to his position as one of the most prominent, if divisive, social activists in sports. John Feinstein on the NFL cowards who aren’t signing Colin Kaepernick. Stop pretending there are legitimate reasons NFL teams aren’t signing Colin Kaepernick. Why Colin Kaepernick isn’t working: Claire Potter on football’s sketchy labor history (and more). Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Don’t tell Colin Kaepernick to “stick to sports”. How Colin Kaepernick became a cause for activists, civil rights groups and others. Colin Kaepernick vs. Tim Tebow: A tale of two Christians on their knees.

NFL players reject Trump’s intimidation tactics, expand anthem protest. David Remnick on the racial demagoguery of Trump’s assaults on Colin Kaepernick and Steph Curry. Sally Jenkins on what President Trump doesn’t get about the NFL. How Trump bungled the politics of football. Will Hobson on Donald Trump’s long, stormy and unrequited romance with the NFL. Watch the stunning contrast between how Trump and Obama talk about Colin Kaepernick. Real patriotism, Mr. Trump, isn’t how you treat a flag — it’s how you treat Americans. “How is there literally a tweet for everything”. “A Tweet for everything, part 120,876”.

Donald Trump’s allies join his crusade against the NFL. “How dare the guy I supported after he pissed on women, immigrants, and Muslims for a year straight do the same to my people?” Life in the NFL has always been harder for outspoken liberals: The league’s conservative culture has long sparked blowback against them. How ESPN became a conservative cause: Conservative media has seen ESPN’s business problems through the prism of politics — but the network’s struggles are much more straightforward.