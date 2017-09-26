“Yeah, I think we’re learning that the Constitution may, in fact, be a suicide pact. It’s a source of constant astonishment to me that the country has handed over the means to destroy civilization on this planet to an unhinged lunatic who lost the popular vote and was installed with the aid of a hostile foreign power. It’s such an epic institutional failure that it calls everything we thought we knew about this country’s stability into question”. Thread: “It's more than that he’ll go down in our history as the worst president we’ll ever have—he’ll go down as one of our greatest villains”. “Trump is the most dangerous American of all our lifetimes—he’s so dangerous we can’t fully apprehend the danger or how to respond to it”.