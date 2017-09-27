Minjae Kim (MIT): A Man is Known by His Cup: Signaling Commitment via Costly Conformity. Meet the far-right party that’s bringing racism and xenophobia back to Germany. Iceland’s government has collapsed because the prime minister’s father wanted to pardon a child molester. Experts are stunned by the “sheer stupidity” of including Chad in the travel ban. Gloria Allred’s crusade: The attorney takes on Bill Cosby, rape law, and Donald Trump. One of Trump’s shitty golf courses cost Puerto Rican taxpayers millions of dollars. Scientists are trying to rescue 1,500 monkeys in Puerto Rico. A revolt at a journal puts peer review under the microscope. Anca L. Szilagyi on twenty-six notes on cannibalism.