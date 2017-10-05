Decisions more than a century ago explain why the U.S. has failed Puerto Rico in its time of need. Puerto Rico’s hurricane recovery held back by policy decisions to shortchange island. Why the Jones Act is Robin Hood in reverse: The previously obscure law not only slowed delivery of relief supplies to Puerto Rico — it represents a whole category of “rent-seeking” policies that redistribute income upwards. Puerto Rico pays taxes — the US is obligated to help it just as much as Texas and Florida. The race-baiter as kindly monarch: Trumpism in Puerto Rico. A tale of two Puerto Ricos: What Trump saw — and what he didn’t.

Puerto Rico’s debt service payment could be reduced to zero, for now. If you want Puerto Rico to recover, cancel its debt. Trump says Puerto Rico’s debt needs to be “wiped out”, doesn’t explain what he means. White House dials back Trump’s vow to clear Puerto Rico’s debt. We need to know a lot more about who’s advising Trump on the Puerto Rican debt front — what’s Wilbur Ross’s role? We can finally identify one of the largest holders of Puerto Rican debt: The Baupost Group, a Boston-based hedge fund managed by billionaire Seth Klarman. Puerto Rico needs federal relief and financial support, not lectures from “king of debt” Trump.

Puerto Ricans are going to flee if President Trump doesn’t fix hurricane relief. US school districts prepare for influx of Puerto Ricans: Federal law requires immediately enrolling children who have lost their home. How Hurricane Maria could change Puerto Rico’s political future: The storm has caused untold devastation — but it might also be an impetus for long-overdue change. Trump’s Puerto Rico response just might bring the island voting rights.