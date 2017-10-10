Jeremy Waldron (NYU): The Dignity of Old Age. Beatrice Cherrier (CNRS) and Andrej Svorencík (Mannheim): Defining Excellence: 70 Years of John Bates Clark Medals. In Dominica, a return to normal will take many years. As residents start to return, devastated Barbuda struggles to rebuild. Hacker study: Russia could get into U.S. voting machines. NFL owners, coaches pressuring players to stop kneeling during anthem. Sean Illing interviews Robert Sutton, author of The Asshole Survival Guide: How to Deal with People Who Treat You Like Dirt. How Fox’s “southern gal” Ainsley Earhardt became the darling of “the most powerful TV show in America”. Philip E. Auerswald on his book The Code Economy: A Forty-Thousand Year History.