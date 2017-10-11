From the New Yorker, from aggressive overtures to sexual assault: Harvey Weinstein’s accusers tell their stories. No justice for bad men: Why the Harvey Weinstein story took so long to come out. This is how the media helped Weinstein keep his predatory behavior under wraps. A crucial part of the Harvey Weinstein story: His alleged enablers. Sarah Jones on how Hollywood’s superficial politics enabled Harvey Weinstein. Harvey Weinstein isn’t the only big donor who deserves repudiation: The Hollywood producer’s history of sexual assault should make him toxic, but the same applies to the Mercer family’s support of racism.

There’s an important political lesson buried in the Harvey Weinstein story. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. may have helped the Trump siblings and Harvey Weinstein avoid charges. (and more). Tina Brown on what Harvey and Trump have in common.

Stop using “as a father of daughters” to denounce Weinstein: You don’t need a daughter to feel guilty about working with a man who preys on young women, or about not acting to stop him — you just need a conscience.