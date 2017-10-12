Three weeks since Hurricane Maria, much of Puerto Rico still dark, dry, frustrated. Puerto Rico’s health care is in dire condition, three weeks after Maria. Puerto Rico devastation could lead to national public health crisis: Some critical prescription drugs are only made on the island, and Hurricane Maria halted production at dozens of pharmaceutical factories. 84 percent of Puerto Rico still doesn’t have power. US officials privately acknowledge serious food shortage in Puerto Rico. Everything that’s been reported about deaths in Puerto Rico is at odds with the official count. Puerto Rico governor turns to diaspora to lobby Congress: Warns of “humanitarian crisis” if US government doesn’t act soon.

Puerto Rico stands “on the brink of a massive liquidity crisis that will intensify”. Puerto Rico’s $74 billion burden left it helpless when Maria hit. Why the White House requested a $5 billion loan for Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico relief bill cancels $16 billion in debt — but not for Puerto Rico. Four things Congress and the White House could do to stop Puerto Rico’s crisis from getting worse. Trump to executive branch: Don’t worry about Puerto Rico. Trump’s Puerto Rico video tells positive story but leaves a lot on cutting-room floor. Stunning chart reveals how badly Trump has bungled Puerto Rico’s grid rebuild. We should turn Puerto Rico into a haven for climate and clean energy research.

How many Puerto Ricans will leave home after Hurricane Maria? What the Hurricane Maria migration will do to Puerto Rico — and the US. An exodus from Puerto Rico could remake Florida politics. The way we talk about Puerto Rico is bullshit.