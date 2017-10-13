From Vox, Trump’s executive order to undermine Obamacare, explained; and here’s what UNESCO is — and why the Trump administration just quit it. What Trump can and can’t do to bully broadcasters over negative coverage. Ariel Dorfman on Trump’s war on knowledge. Trump’s nonsensical comments to Hannity reveal he has no idea how the national debt works. “Toxic on a day-to-day level”: How Trump is mismanaging the White House. From the Washington Monthly, Nancy LeTourneau on the overwhelming evidence that Trump is unfit for office; and on how the discussion about Trump’s unfitness for office has shifted. Real disaster cannot be put off much longer.