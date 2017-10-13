Another victim of Hurricane Maria: Puerto Rico’s treasured rainforest, El Yunque. Puerto Rico governor responds to Trump tweets about federal presence on island: Federal natural disaster assistance is required by law until emergency ends. Trump’s numbers on Puerto Rico are worse than Bush’s post-Katrina. “Trump is alternating between yelling at people saying he doesn't care about Puerto Rico and saying he doesn’t care about Puerto Rico”. Big decision: Will the US spend what it takes to save Puerto Rico? Abandoning Puerto Rico would be an impeachable offense. How to rebuild an island: Why Puerto Rico needs to get green.