Harry van der Linden (Butler): Trump, Populism, Fascism, and the Road Ahead. Surviving Trump: Adam Boretz on the KKK and Donald Trump. “Build a counter-narrative”: Asher Schechter interviews Beppe Severgnini on what the U.S. can learn from Italy on how to defeat populist plutocrats. Laura Tyson and Lenny Mendonca on facing the four structural threats to US democracy. Thomas Edsall on the self-destruction of American democracy. Trump isn’t sure if democracy is better than autocracy: America’s president is voluntarily abdicating one of the country’s biggest strategic advantages. Ari Berman: “How democracy dies: Voting on secret bills Packing courts with extreme unqualified judges Attacking free press Corporations running Internet Mass voter suppression Gerrymandering Hacking elections”.

Trump veers past guardrails, feeling impervious to the uproar he causes. The White House expects Trump to get even more outrageous. The sickness isn’t in Donald trump’s mind: A president who is both susceptible to and a proponent of propaganda and a thriving conservative agitprop apparatus have met their perfect matches.

Time to talk impeachment: Trump’s reckless behavior this week is another sign of crisis. D.R. Tucker on the case for preemptive impeachment. Ezra Klein on the case for normalizing impeachment: Impeaching an unfit president has consequences — but leaving one in office could be worse.