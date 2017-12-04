Michael Flynn’s guilty plea sends Donald Trump’s lawyers scrambling. Thread: “Separate from the very real possibility of Trump-Russia collusion, the Flynn revelations this week speak to a clear pattern of behavior by both Team Trump and GOP leadership: conspiring to go easy on the Kremlin despite Russian interference in our election”. The odds of impeachment are dropping: Despite Robert Mueller’s damaging disclosures, Republican voters offer Trump unwavering support. Deaf to the truth, blind to the facts: Those divorced from reality don’t care about Michael Flynn. Donald Trump isn’t the only villain — the Republican Party shares the blame. Alan Dershowitz is an apologist for official misconduct. Is it too late for Robert Mueller to save us? Robert Costa, Carol D. Leonnig and Josh Dawsey go inside the secretive nerve center of the Mueller investigation.