Scott McLemee reviews Finding Fibonacci: The Quest to Rediscover the Forgotten Mathematical Genius Who Changed the World by Keith Devlin (and more). A long-sought proof, found and almost lost: When a German retiree proved a famous long-standing mathematical conjecture, the response was underwhelming. Math genius June Huh blooms late and conquers his field. This man is about to blow up mathematics: Harvey Friedman is about to bring incompleteness and infinity out of quarantine. Women who are elite mathematicians are less likely than men to believe they’re elite mathematicians. Natalia Nollenberger (UAB) and Nuria Rodriguez-Planas (CUNY): Let the Girls Learn: It is Not Only About Math, It’s About Gender Social Norms.