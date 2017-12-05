White House paranoid: “Everyone thinks they’re being recorded”. The Trump team should be worried about the Logan Act but this has never been about the Logan Act — it’s far more serious than that. To say collusion allegations remain unproven is materially misleading — collusion has been conclusively proven. Trump’s lawyer says the president can’t obstruct justice — 13 legal experts say yes, he can. Why Trump’s lawyer is dead wrong on obstruction of justice. Sessions argued in Clinton impeachment that presidents can obstruct justice. Donald Trump never cared about the rule of law — at least now he’s admitting it. It’s time to ask every Republican this question about Trump and Mueller.

Jack Goldsmith on the cost of Trump’s attacks on the FBI: When cabinet officials don’t push back on Trump’s efforts to delegitimize their agencies, they leave their staff frustrated and demoralized. Old Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweet about “attacking FBI” goes viral after Trump’s tweetstorm.