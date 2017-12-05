Robert Vinten (NOVA): Was Wittgenstein a Liberal Philosopher? From the Hedgehog Review, a special section on the end of the end of history. Is Trump about to blow up Jared Kushner’s Mideast peacemaking? Here’s how conservationists plan to fight back against Trump’s attack on Utah’s monuments. Katrin Jakobsdottir, Iceland’s new PM, is a 41-year-old anti-war feminist and environmentalist. The Irish border has crashed Brexit negotiations — here’s what you need to know. Sex work and the capitalist patriarchy: Amy Brozovich on why legalization is not a substitute for abolishment. A political-science view of Trump’s reported census pick: Thomas Brunell’s work challenges a widely held conviction in his field, that political competition is healthy for democracy.

The plutocratic id: The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act lets corporations loose to do what they will — and then imposes pain to make the numbers work. The fiscal effects of tax policy is a field of research, like climate science, where the Republican Party has dismissed the academic consensus and instead resided in a fantasy world. K Street taxpocalypse: Clutching at norms won’t save us from the GOP’s bad-faith legislative tactics.