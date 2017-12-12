Peter Lee (UC-Davis): Democratic Engagement and the Republic of Science. Natalie Ram (Baltimore): Science as Speech. Neil Thompson (MIT) and Douglas Hanley (Pittsburgh): Science is Shaped by Wikipedia: Evidence from a Randomized Control Trial. Nicolas Rougier and John Timmer (Bordeaux): Ten Simple Rules for Scientific Fraud and Misconduct. Darpa wants to build a bs detector for science. What a nerdy debate about p-values shows about science — and how to fix it. The absurdity of the Nobel prizes in science: They distort the nature of the scientific enterprise, rewrite its history, and overlook many of its most important contributors.
Gopal Sarma (Emory): Is There Value in Training Scientific Generalists for Positions at the Edge of Academia? Society is ready for a new kind of science — is academia? Staid and conformist, science risks losing its creative spark — does it need more mavericks, or are they part of the problem?