Corey Robin on the Republican tax bill: Four takeaways. Kevin Drum on the grad student tuition fee waiver, explained: “I’m afraid STEM is just collateral damage in a war against economics, sociology, women’s studies, education, history, and so forth”. Is the Republican tax plan intentionally sloppy? Hamilton Nolan on how the income tax is great and why the estate tax should be 100 percent. The tax debate we need: Progressive taxation curbs the power of the wealthy — and that’s exactly why the Right hates it. A millionaire explains why he wants to pay more taxes and thinks the Republican tax plan is bad for America: Ella Nilsen interviews Morris Pearl, chair of the board of Patriotic Millionaires. You’re the real job creator: Dayna Tortorici interviews Stephanie Kelton, professor of economics at Stony Brook University.
What happens if the tax bill is a revenue disaster? The Trump tax cuts might jack up the deficit more than anybody expects. Wait, should we care at all about the national debt? From the Congressional Research Service, a report on Deficits and Debt: Economic Effects and Other Issues. Do we really have to hear from Peter Peterson’s crew about the budget? How we think about the deficit is mostly wrong.