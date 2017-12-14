Larissa M. Katz (Toronto): Philosophy of Property Law, Three Ways. Why is the G.O.P. rushing this tax abomination? GOP will try to pass the tax bill because they don’t know what else to do. Why ageism never gets old: The prejudice is an ancient habit, but new forces — in Silicon Valley, Hollywood, and beyond — have restored its youthful vitality. Why are two FBI agents being smeared by the Right? Calling Trump an idiot is not proof of partisan bias. Turkey places bounty on two former U.S. government officials. Small talk is trash and the world would be a better place if everyone just stopped doing it. The introduction to Big Mind: How Collective Intelligence Can Change Our World by Geoff Mulgan.
What is going on with Lindsey Graham? With Trump, the GOP is playing a game of diminishing returns. Ben Sasse should get off the Internet and do something. Could Never Trump Republicans have helped more?