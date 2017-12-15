How Democrats killed their populist soul: In the 1970s, a new wave of post-Watergate liberals stopped fighting monopoly power — the result is an increasingly dangerous political system. Does liberalism still have a future? Jeffrey C. Isaac reviews The Once and Future Liberal: After Identity Politics by Mark Lilla (and more). The Left shouldn’t make peace with neocons — even to defeat Trump (and more). What liberals can learn from conservatism: Criticizing the president with the kind of radical rhetoric he uses is toxic for American democracy. The voices in Blue America’s head: For years, liberals have tried, and failed, to create their own version of conservative talk radio — has Crooked Media finally figured it out?

The political limits and possibilities of #MeToo: Democrats are calling for President Donald Trump to resign — now they need a substantive agenda to fight sexual harassment. Simon Balto on felon re-enfranchisement and the political future. The Democratic wave is coming in 2018.