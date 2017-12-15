From Konturen, a special issue on Triumph of the Will: A New Era in American Politics, including Jeffrey S. Librett (Oregon): Sovereignty and the Cult of Immediacy; Dawn Marlan (Oregon): “Broad-Shouldered” Rhetoric: The Trump Era and the Peculiar Contempt for Words; and Sonja Boos (Oregon): No Joke: Trump and Humor. William Mazzarella (Chicago): Brand(ish)ing the Name, or, Why is Trump So Enjoyable. A recipe for coping in Trump’s America: Randle Browning reviews The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President by Bandy X. Lee. Daniel Drezner on four thoughts on the story that almost broke the #ToddlerinChief thread. Trump has out-lied Obama nearly six-fold in just 10 months.