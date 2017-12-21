Bert Van Landeghem and Anneleen Vandeplas (KU Leuven): Lower in Rank, But Happier: The Complex Relationship between Status and Happiness. Timon Elmer, Zsofia Boda, and Christoph Stadtfeld (ETH Zurich): The Co-evolution of Emotional Well-being with Weak and Strong Friendship Ties. Martin Schroder (Marburg): Income Inequality and Life Satisfaction: Unrelated Between Countries, Associated Within Countries Over Time. Dave Fagundes (Houston): Why Less Property Is More: Inclusion, Dispossession, and Subjective Well-Being. Rowan Jacobsen goes inside the Computational Story Lab, the lab that’s quantifying happiness. Using money to buy time linked to increased happiness.

Paul Bloomfield (UConn): Morality is Necessary for Happiness. Eden Lin (Ohio State): Pleasure, Pain, and Pluralism about Well-Being. Alex Gregory (Southampton): Hedonism. Esteban Ortiz-Ospina on on income inequality and happiness inequality: A tale of two trends. Why are the Danes so happy? Because their economy makes sense. Denmark has the best work-life balance — here’s why. Wikipedia’s great experiment: Finding a definition of “happiness” we can all agree on. Should we really make people happy? “Emotional diversity” is more important than happiness. Jenny Chen on everything we know about how Facebook affects your happiness.

You can download Happiness: Transforming the Development Landscape, published by the Centre for Bhutan Studies.