Saad Anis (Western Ontario): On the Role of Mathematics in Scientific Representation. Sam Baron Western Australia), Mark Colyvan (Sydney), and David Ripley (UConn): How Mathematics Can Make a Difference. Mathematicians measure infinities and find they’re equal. Oliver Roeder on how math has no god particle. The first chapter from Ten Great Ideas about Chance by Persi Diaconis and Brian Skyrms. Evelyn Lamb on the impossible mathematics of the real world. Dawn Chan on a summer school for mathematicians fed up with gerrymandering. The introduction to Power-Up: Unlocking the Hidden Mathematics in Video Games by Matthew Lane.

Samuel G. B. Johnson (Bath) and Stefan Steinerberger (Yale): The Aesthetic Psychology of Mathematics. Vicky Neale on how mathematics is beautiful (no, really). The first chapter from The Seduction of Curves: The Lines of Beauty That Connect Mathematics, Art, and the Nude by Allan McRobie. The first chapter from The Calculus of Happiness: How a Mathematical Approach to Life Adds Up to Health, Wealth, and Love by Oscar E. Fernandez. Caleb Everett on his book Numbers and the Making of Us: Counting and the Course of Human Cultures.

Mary E. Pilgrim and Thomas Dick on how math education can catch up to the 21st century. Does algebra do more harm than good? Community colleges rethink requirements. Who won the math wars? Nicholas Tampio reviews The New Math: A Political History by Christopher J. Phillips and The Opportunity Equation: Transforming Mathematics and Science Education for Citizenship and the Global Economy.