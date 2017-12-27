Johann Frick (Princeton): Conditional Reasons and the Procreation Asymmetry. Morgan Ricks (Vanderbilt): Money as Infrastructure (“Bank regulation is therefore properly understood as a subfield of infrastructure regulation”). How the world changed around Sergio Aragones and Mad magazine: Examining the role of satire in an era of absurdity. The first chapter from Reputation: What It Is and Why It Matters by Gloria Origgi. “The world’s biggest terrorist has a Pikachu bedspread”: Not every leaker is an ideological combatant like Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning — Reality Winner may be the unlikeliest of all. Obamacare will survive: It won’t be pretty — but the law might really, finally be in the clear.