Where is Trump’s cabinet? It’s anybody’s guess — agency heads are carrying out the Trump administration’s agenda largely in secret, in many cases shielding their schedules from public view. Too lazy to kill regulations, Trump is ignoring them instead. How a gay friendly and “very pro-choice” Trump created the most anti-choice, anti-LGBT administration in generations. How a low-level decision on baggage fees spotlights the worst of Trump. “He’s not weak, is he?”: Inside Trump’s quest to alter the judiciary. Long after Trump is gone, we’ll still be fighting him. Tough times for liberals mean it’s time to toughen up: Treasured institutions are reeling — fixing them will require more than a pledge drive.

Trump’s first year was even worse than feared — but voters can change things up at the ballot box in 2018. America is not yet lost: So far, the nation hasn’t retreated into cynicism.