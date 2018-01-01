Justin B. Biddle (Georgia Tech), Anna Leuschner (Hannover) and Ian James Kidd (Nottingham): Epistemic Corruption and Manufactured Doubt: The Case of Climate Science. Hiroko Tabuchi on how climate change deniers rise to the top in Google searches. “Climate change” and “global warming” are disappearing from government websites. Bush showed Trump how to attack climate science. Conservatives probably can’t be persuaded on climate change — so now what? Mark S. Weiner on climate change denial as the historical consciousness of Trumpism: Lessons from Carl Schmitt. Emily Atkin on Scott Pruitt’s plot to sabotage science at the EPA. Scott Pruitt is using the Bible as his guide for reorganizing EPA’s science boards. Jay Michaelson on the ten worst things Scott Pruitt’s EPA has already done.
The deadly risk of ruling by pettiness and spite: Trump aims to repeal any Obama policy that mentions climate change. Trump’s gang of climate deniers has grown into an army. David Uhlmann on undermining the rule of law at the E.P.A. Under Trump, E.P.A. has slowed actions against polluters, and put limits on enforcement officers. “Do the opposite thing you did 18 months ago”: EPA staffers on the agency in the Trump era. Brain drain at the EPA: Some 300 scientists and environmental protection specialists have departed the agency during the Trump administration. The idea that climate scientists are in it for the cash has deep ideological roots. Dennis Bray and Hans von Storch (HZG): The Normative Orientations of Climate Scientists.