Frank W. Munger (NYLS) and Carroll Seron (UC-Irvine): Race, Law, and Inequality, 50 Years After the Civil Rights Era. Harold A. McDougall (Howard): Class Contradictions in the Civil Rights Movement: The Politics of Respectability, Disrespect, and Self-Respect. A bad check for black America: Nixon’s embrace of “black capitalism” was a canny move that ultimately decimated the black community and turned the wealth gap into a wealth chasm. Noah Zatz on thinking intersectionally about race and class in the Trump era. Joy Milligan (UC-Berkeley): Subsidizing Segregation. “Schools are segregated because white people want them that way”: Sean Illing interviews Nikole Hannah-Jones on the persistence of segregation in American life.

From Public Seminar, #BlackLivesMatter and the democratic necessity of social movements: Deva Woodly on what active citizenship can look like and what it can accomplish; and Shanelle Matthews on the case for curiosity in the fight against anti-blackness. The history of racism and exclusion in the United States is the history of whiteness: Nell Irvin Painter reviews The Origin of Others by Toni Morrison. Andre Johnson (Memphis): The “Scold of Black America”: Obama, Race, and the African American Audience. Charles Gleek reviews Post-Racial or Most Racial? Race and Politics in the Obama Era by Michael Tesler.

The Trump administration and Hoover-era paranoia: A new F.B.I. report revives troubling views of African-American radicalism. How come no one in the Justice Department can explain the “black identity extremists” report to Rep. Karen Bass? Donald Trump’s eternal feud with blackness: In a presidency defined by its unpredictability, one of the few constants is the president’s eagerness to attack black people for failing to show deference. Donald Trump, America’s racial sheriff: The president’s attacks on prominent blacks articulate an age-old vision of who does and doesn't belong in America. “Trump, Trump, Trump”: How a president’s name became a racial jeer.