Robert C. Hughes (Penn): Imprisonment and the Right to Freedom of Movement. Jonathan Kurzfeld (UC-Riverside): Prison Crowding and Violent Misconduct. Peter Temin (MIT): The Political Economy of Mass Incarceration: An Analytical Model. Brandon L. Garrett (Virginia): The Boom and Bust of American Imprisonment. Why are 2.3 million people in the US locked up? This infographic explains everything you need to know. Elizabeth Gaynes on what “mass incarceration” really means. Why is the US trying to remake the world’s prisons? Mass incarceration in America and the extraordinary truth of what happens inside U.S. prisons.

The activists fighting mass incarceration? They’re not who you think. The untold story of mass incarceration: Vesla M. Waever reviews Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America by James Forman and Locked In: The True Causes of Mass Incarceration and How to Achieve Real Reform by John F. Pfaff. When ex-convicts become criminologists: Through their own hard-earned insights, prisoners turned academics aim to reform how convicts and criminology are studied.

North Dakota’s Norway experiment: Can humane prisons work in America? The case for abolishing prisons: A provocative new paper argues for closing down all — or at least close to all — US prisons. Prison abolitionists aren’t naive dreamers — they’re organizing for concrete reforms, animated by a radical critique of state violence. A massive review of the evidence shows letting people out of prison doesn’t increase crime.