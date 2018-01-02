Claire Wright (Thomas Jefferson): Blueprint for Survival: A New Paradigm for International Environmental Emergencies. The success of paying people to not cut down trees. This isn’t “the new normal” for climate change — that will be worse. Terrifying parallels between twin threats of climate change and nuclear ruin: Curt Stager reviews The Climate Swerve: Reflections on Mind, Hope, and Survival by Robert Jay Lifton. Can we “see” climate change? A closer look at how rich countries “outsource” their CO2 emissions to poorer ones. What’s the ideal number of humans on Earth? Willi Semmler unpacks the economics of climate change.

Don Fullerton (Illinois) and Erich Muehlegger (UC-Davis): Who Bears the Economic Costs of Environmental Regulations? What they don’t tell you about climate change: Stopping the flow of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere is not enough — it has to be sucked out, too. Can carbon-dioxide removal save the world? CO2 could soon reach levels that, it’s widely agreed, will lead to catastrophe. Maddie Stone on how climate change is erasing human history. A dark picture of humanity’s future: Sean Illing interviews Harald Welzer, author of Climate Wars: Why People Will Be Killed in the 21st Century. All the risks of climate change, in a single graph: There are a lot of them.

Daniel P Aldrich (Northeastern): The Right Way to Build Resilience to Climate Change. Corporations make big climate promises only to retreat after a few years, study finds. Climate change can set the stage for violence. Martha Pskowski reviews Storming the Wall: Climate Change, Migration, and Homeland Security by Todd Miller. The most accurate climate change models predict the most alarming consequences, study finds. Are the floating houses of the Netherlands a solution against the rising seas? The Dutch have solutions to rising seas — the world is watching. Forget the Paris agreement: The real solution to climate change is in the U.S. tax code.

Abby Rabinowitz and Amanda Simson on the dirty secret of the global plan to avert climate disaster. The McKibben effect: A case study in how radical environmentalism can work. We aren’t destroying the Earth: David Biello reviews Inheritors of the Earth: How Nature Is Thriving in an Age of Extinction by Chris D. Thomas. Megadisasters devastated America this year — they’re going to get worse. Men are destroying our planet because they don’t want to seem girly.