The introduction to Remaking Black Power: How Black Women Transformed an Era by Ashley D. Farmer. Evette Dionne on the best black women’s history books of 2017. Monique Judge on letting black women tell their own stories. Meet the scholars building a network around black girlhood. Report: Black women face inequality in every part of society. Claire Landsbaum on 4 of the most important findings from a new report on black women in America. Rachelle Hampton on how disdain for black women doesn’t stop at Donald Trump. When black women organize: Liberals owe Doug Jones’s win to a rich history of black women’s organizing in the South. Don’t just thank black women — follow us. Will America ever really trust black women? The complicated truth about our relationship with 2017’s most celebrated voters.

How sexual harassment silences black women in the workplace. Sherrilyn Ifill: “For those ‘learning’ and finally ‘seeing’ the reality of sexual harassment suffered by women in the workplace, ask yourself: what have you ignored abt racism in the workplace? How many stories did you dismiss as ‘hypersensitivity’ or ‘political correctness’?”