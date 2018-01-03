From Politico, was 2017 the craziest year in U.S. political history? White House aides already anxious about 2018. Time at Mar-a-Lago is a respite for Trump — and a headache for his staff. For Trump, a year of reinventing the presidency. White House says secret rounds of golf make Donald Trump a better president — but Obama was apparently a slacker whenever he played golf. Martin Longman on how Trump uses his power to craft abusive relationships. Issie Lapowsky on Trump and the risks of digital hate. What happens when Trump targets you on Twitter. Trump’s Huma Abedin tweet is proof he really doesn’t understand what’s going on.
Trump is still happily mixing government affairs with his private businesses — and not a single Republican elected official seems to care. Congress to Trump: Steal all you want. How bad is the Republican coverup on Trump and Russia? We may soon find out. Watergate witness John Dean suggests Trump is too stupid to abuse the system like Nixon. “There was only one white male in the room”: Melanie Schmitz on a Trump defender’s racist attack on Mueller’s grand jury. Republican attacks on Mueller and F.B.I. open new rift in G.O.P. “Never Trump” will be the only faction still standing when he’s gone.