Catherine Ross Dunham (Elon): Third Generation Discrimination: The Ripple Effects of Gender Bias in the Workplace. Sarah Kliff on the truth about the gender wage gap. Help wanted —female: The sexist job ads of the 60s are gone, but female-dominated jobs are still vastly undervalued today. Being a woman is work: Judith Elster on how capitalist society (de) values “female” labor. How to win the battle of the sexes over pay (hint: It isn’t simple). Why women aren’t C.E.O.s, according to women who almost were: It’s not a pipeline problem — it’s about loneliness, competition and deeply rooted barriers. The lack of women leaders is a national emergency: Men run everything, and it’s enough already. What happens when women reach a critical mass of influence.

The task ahead for feminism: The campaign for workplace justice has made stunning strides in a matter of weeks — but at what cost for gender politics? Marthine Satris reviews A Uterus is a Feature, Not a Bug: The Working Woman’s Guide to Overthrowing the Patriarchy by Sarah Lacy.