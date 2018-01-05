Mark Coeckelbergh (Vienna): Can Machines Create Art? Ana Ramalho (Maastricht): Will Robots Rule the (Artistic) World? A Proposed Model for the Legal Status of Creations by Artificial Intelligence Systems. Could a robot be president? Yes, it sounds nuts, but some techno-optimists really believe a computer could make better decisions for the country — without the drama and shortsightedness we accept from our human leaders. Computers and populism: Frank S. Levy on whether job losses induced by artificial intelligence (AI) will increase the appeal of populist politics. The robots are coming, and Sweden is fine: In a world full of anxiety about the potential job-destroying rise of automation, Sweden is well placed to embrace technology while limiting human costs.

The year the robots came for our jobs: Public anxiety over the automation of the workplace reached new heights in 2017, making clear that humanity isn't ready for the coming revolution.