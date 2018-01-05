Katherine M. Gehl and Michael E. Porter (Harvard): Why Competition in the Politics Industry is Failing America. Money, power, and deer urine: How regulators start to serve special interests. Bernard Avishai on democracy and facts in the age of Trump. American politics is swamped with “bad faith” actors. How to reverse the degradation of our politics: To fix democracy globally, we must first address toxic partisanship and polarization here at home — a promising electoral experiment in Maine might show the way. Why American democracy is broken, and how to fix it: The presidential system isn’t working — a parliamentary one might. There is no separation of powers without divided government: Partisan loyalty has triumphed over institutional loyalty. Daniel Stid on the hidden powers of the people’s branch: Passing legislation isn’t the only way Congress can check an unruly president. Cory Gardner showed how Senate Republicans could check Trump if they wanted to.
America’s own cultural revolution: Cults of personality, banned words, calls for purges — sound familiar? Trump could use military to launch his own coup, warns former White House ethics lawyer. Trump has created dangers we haven’t even imagined yet. Kevin Drum: I’m just a big ol’ optimist about the future of America under Donald Trump. Andrew Prokop on 5 ways the 2018 midterms could change American politics. 2018 will be a battle of “power with” versus “power over”. 2018 will be a fight to save democracy. 2018, the year we fight back: Yascha Mounk on why this new year calls for cautious optimism. 2018 is the year that will decide if Trumpocracy replaces American democracy.