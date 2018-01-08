Carsten Herrmann-Pillath (Erfurt): Deliberative Trade Policy: Rethinking Global Governance of International Trade. Old ideas about foreign trade are being retired: New research shows that countries don’t necessarily do best when they specialize in making a few things. The first chapter from Straight Talk on Trade: Ideas for a Sane World Economy by Dani Rodrik. Americans’ views of trade aren’t just about economics — they’re also about race. Erik Loomis on a Left vision for trade. How Trump gives protection a bad name: Trump’s brand of protectionism is a menace, but not for the reasons many people think.

George Shuster on the political economy of Trump on trade. Oona A. Hathaway and Scott J. Shapiro on Trump, trade, and war. Empty threats: Why Trump’s protectionist policies would mean disaster for the US. White House preparing for trade crackdown. Robert Lighthizer may be the most powerful Trump official you’ve never heard of: Trump’s US trade representative thinks like him — and he also knows what he’s doing.

Farmers voted heavily for Trump — but his trade policies are terrible for them. Trump’s bitter harvest for American farmers: The president’s protectionist policies and bad trade moves may spell agricultural disaster. Farmers move to defy Trump on NAFTA: After trusting that the president would have their backs, many agricultural advocates now feel a sense of betrayal. Amid resistance, Trump backs away from controversial trade plan.