Michael Makovi (Texas Tech): Consent to Be Governed: A Libertarian Defense of Hierarchy and Authority. David Ellerman (UC-Riverside): Rethinking Libertarianism: A Review/Essay on Elizabeth Anderson’s Private Government. From the Volokh Conspiracy, a symposium on the Routledge Handbook of Libertarianism. Will Wilkinson on libertarian origins, libertarian influence, and the ruling American Right. Are free minds and free markets compatible with Christianity? A baker’s dozen Christian libertarians weigh in. Millennials don’t like conservatism: Libertarians won the CATO-Heritage intern debate. Matt Kibbe and the liberteens: The former president of FreedomWorks looks to the youth.

“I used to be a libertarian when I was 12”: An interview with Martha Nussbaum. Noam Cohen on Peter Thiel’s libertarian logic. The Trump administration is a libertarian’s worst nightmare. Pining for murderous dictators is not the path to liberty. The short, unhappy life of a libertarian paradise: The residents of Colorado Springs undertook a radical experiment in government — here’s what they got. This Texas town went full libertarian and hilarity ensued. Bitcoin is teaching libertarians everything they don’t know about economics. What’s left of libertarianism? John Quiggin on liberaltarianism.

John Jackson on Harvey Weinstein: If the freedom to sexually harass, or refuse to hire racial minorities seems like something society should actively fight, then be thankful your morals are not those of Milton Friedman.