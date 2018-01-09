Ciara Torres-Spelliscy (Stetson): Time Suck: How the Fundraising Treadmill Diminishes Effective Governance. This is not how the Senate is supposed to work: Paralyzed by the filibuster, the Senate has found a terrible way to legislate. Eric Holder: Gerrymandering has broken our democracy — the Supreme Court should help fix it (and more and more and more and more and more and more and more and more). There’s a reason Congress leaves everything to the last minute: Over time, the Democratic and Republican parties have become more ideologically coherent, making politics more competitive and legislation harder to pass. Congress is broken — bring back pork: Earmarks were controversial, but eliminating them got Washington into this dysfunctional mess.

Restoring Congress’s role in the modern administrative state: Christopher J. Walker reviews Congress’s Constitution: Legislative Authority and the Separation of Powers by Josh Chafetz.