Michael Zimmerman (Colorado): How Pertinent is Heidegger’s Thinking for Deep Ecology? Jeffrey A. Ewing (Oregon): Hollow Ecology: Ecological Modernization Theory and the Death of Nature. Carl Cassegard (Gothenburg): Eco-Marxism and the Critical Theory of Nature: Two Perspectives on Ecology and Dialectics. Jean Philippe Sapinski (Oregon): Managing the Carbon Rift: Social Metabolism, Geoengineering and Climate Capitalism. The climate crisis? It’s capitalism, stupid. The case for ecological reparations: Stepha Velednitsky interviews Jason W. Moore, co-author of A History of the World in Seven Cheap Things: A Guide to Capitalism, Nature, and the Future of the Planet.