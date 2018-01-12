Jennifer Lee Koh (Western State): Anticipating Expansion, Committing to Resistance: Removal in the Shadows of Immigration Court under Trump. Internal emails show ICE agents struggling to substantiate Trump’s lies about immigrants. The invisible wall: How Trump is slowing immigration without laying a brick. Donald Trump’s real immigration policy: It’s not mass deportation, it’s not self-deportation, it’s something cheaper, and more insidious. Dara Lind on what “chain migration” really means — and why Donald Trump hates it so much. Family ties drive U.S. immigration: Why Trump wants to break the “chains”. Trump attacks protections for immigrants from “shithole” countries.

The Trump administration wants refugees to fit in or stay out: An obscure new policy would give priority to refugees who seem like they might “assimilate”. The Trump administration doesn’t believe in the global refugee crisis. The president’s extreme immigration powers: Trump is forcing hundreds of thousands of legal immigrants to leave the U.S. — and he can, thanks to Congress. The Rust Belt needs legal immigration: President Trump supports a plan that would halve the number of newcomers — and cut off the Midwest’s “demographic lifeline”. Trump wants to remove these immigrants — an ugly bit of history tells us what it could do to the economy.