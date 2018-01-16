Trump’s fake news carries on the tradition of America’s king of hoaxes, P.T. Barnum. White House staff could be in trouble if they help Trump with fake news awards, says former WH lawyer. “He has the same embattled view as a typical Fox viewer”: Gabriel Sherman goes inside the feedback loop between the president and Fox News. How “Fox & Friends” rewrites Trump’s reality: Andrew Marantz on the thin fourth wall between the President and his TV. Should we be angry about Trump’s Twitter account, or the consolidation of nuclear power to a single elected position? Nausicaa Renner reviews Twilight of American Sanity: A Psychiatrist Analyzes the Age of Trump by Allen Frances and The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President, ed. Bandy Lee.

The “genius” of Trump: What the president means when he touts his smarts. Trump speaks at fourth-grade level, lowest of last 15 U.S. presidents, new analysis finds. The President is not fit for office — all you can do about it is vote.