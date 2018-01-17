Verlan Lewis (Stanford): Ideas of Power: The Politics of American Party Ideology Development (and more). Know-Nothings for the 21st century: Trumpism is an all-out attack on the values that made America great. With Bannon gone, we can see Trumpism for what it really is (and more). The death cult of Trumpism: Through racism and nationalism, Trump leverages tribal resentment against an emerging manifest common destiny. There is no Trumpism, only Republicanism. Will conservatism end in nihilism? Disaster lies not in Trump, but in the conservative dream fulfilled. It’s Joe Arpaio’s party now: The controversial ex-sheriff says the GOP has moved in his direction — and that he’s jumping into the Arizona Senate race to support Trump and his agenda.
Republicans have 4 convicted criminals running for Congress in 2018 — three of them are bragging about it. Trump is lazy and ignorant, and congressional Republicans like it. Jonathan Chait on why Republicans love dumb presidents. Jeff Flake isn’t just comparing Trump to Stalin — he’s comparing Republicans to Stalin’s enablers. The Republicans killed anti-Trumpism: The GOP capitulated to the president — now the Democrats represent the only meaningful opposition.