From LARB, the declining value of strategy in Trump’s world: Adin Dobkin reviews Gambling and War: Risk, Reward, and Chance in International Conflict by Justin Conrad. After credibility: Keren Yarhi-Milo on American foreign policy in the Trump era. Is President Trump’s foreign policy better than we think? The case for Trump’s foreign policy, according to a leading international relations scholar. What Fire and Fury tells us about Trump’s foreign policy is terrifying. Nancy LeTourneau on how seemingly insignificant decisions affect the course of history. Daniel Bessner on H.R. McMaster and the tragedy of American empire (and more). Mattis delegates down and manages up in tricky Trump relationship. Can Nikki Haley save the world? For the U.N. ambassador, dealing with foreign tyrants is the easy part of the job.