From the Congressional Research Service, a primer on U.S. immigration policy. Soumyajit Mazumder (Harvard): Becoming White: How Mass Warfare Turned Immigrants into Americans. Jennifer Jones (Notre Dame) and Hana E. Brown (Wake Forest): American Federalism and Racial Formation in Contemporary Immigration Policy. Margaret Hu (Washington and Lee): Algorithmic Jim Crow. Sahar F. Aziz (Rutgers): A Muslim Registry: The Precursor to Internment? Jennifer M. Chacon (UC-Irvine): Criminalizing Immigration. Trump is distorting statistics to demonize immigrants. Our refugees: Take a look at the countries targeted by bans and bombs. How Stephen Miller single-handedly got the U.S. to accept fewer refugees.

How Republicans set the stage for Trump’s corrosive ideas on immigration. None of their business: How a powerful source of support for immigration lost its influence over the Republican Party. Natural human behavior: Dispatches from the Northwest’s immigration dystopia. An underground college for undocumented immigrants: Refused admission by public universities and unable to get funding from private ones, aspiring students find another way. When deportation is a death sentence: Hundreds of thousands of immigrants in the U.S. may face violence and murder in their home countries — what happens when they are forced to return?