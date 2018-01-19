Nicholas Shackel (Cardiff): The Infinity from Nothing Paradox and the Immovable Object Meets the Irresistible Force. Radioactive oligarchs: Russia’s richest are staging a $1 trillion freak-out. Jack Goldsmith and Susan Hennessey on the merits of supporting 702 reauthorization (despite worries about Trump and the rule of law). World’s approval of U.S. leadership drops to new low. Apple successfully avoids $50 billion in American taxes. Goodbye to Awl that: Why one of the best sites on the Internet is gone for good. The fall of Travis Kalanick was a lot weirder and darker than you thought. The NRA is part of the Trump–Russia scandal now. Fox News, not the “Fake News Awards”, is the real threat. “Jeff Flake, supposed Trump critic, voted for all of Trump’s 17 judicial nominees today. Actions speak louder than words”.

Chris Cillizza: “4 things I learned by reading letters from Trump supporters in The New York Times”. Racist-in-Chief or Commander-in-Chief? You can’t be both, Mr. Trump. Trump’s brand of white identity politics has real consequences, but the overall Trump Show is basically a con that masks an agenda that’s bad for almost everyone — his opponents would do well to do what they can to lower the temperature of the discourse and focus more attention on what the president does than on what he says.