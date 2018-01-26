It’s looking more and more like there is a coordinated GOP effort to discredit the Trump-Russia investigation. Treasonous is not a crime: Most conservatives have decided to argue that Trump’s coverup doesn’t matter because the crime was merely treasonous. Republicans are desperate to protect Trump from Mueller — but will their strategy work? Republicans are using the Russian playbook on the FBI. Your guide to the anti-FBI conspiracy theories rippling through conservative media. Paul Ryan is the silent partner in Trump’s war on the rule of law. Seeing through the fog in the Mueller Russia probe.

Mueller wants wants to interview the president, but that doesn’t say much about what the Russia investigation has or hasn’t uncovered. Three potential problems for an obstruction of justice case against Trump: Why some experts think Mueller would need a lot more to make a case. An obstruction of justice case won’t be enough to remove Trump. Trump’s effort to fire Mueller: Reactions to the New York Times report. We’re not in Nixon territory yet, but it’s not for lack of trying.