From Literary Hub, Alison B. Hart on how to write a #MeToo story. Congress needs a reckoning: Lawmakers own up to the need for change in their sexual harassment complaint process. The legal difference between sexual misconduct, assault, and harassment, explained: Sometimes it all depends on where you live. The end of men’s “freedom to bother”: We’re on the verge of a new normal in the workplace — that’s a good thing. Men and women view the seriousness of sexual assault about the same. #MeToo isn’t enough — now women need to get ugly. Where to for #MeToo? Slavenka Drakulic, Ann Ighe, Reka Kinga Papp, and Claire Potter assess the movement’s impact in the US and Europe.

“For my generation, we thought, ‘We can handle it’”: Feminist thinkers Elizabeth Velez, April Sizemore-Barber, and Hanna Chan discuss whether and how generational differences are driving debate within the current movement. “Where do they think they got these ideas?”: Isaac Chotiner interviews Katha Pollitt on the younger generation’s misunderstanding of second-wave feminism.

How New York Times editor Bari Weiss found herself at the center of the #MeToo debate. Katie Herzog on why call-out culture is a toxic garbage dumpster fire of trash. The other whisper network: Katie Roiphe on how Twitter feminism is bad for women. The #MeToo conversation is making people uncomfortable — that’s okay. “Everyone’s issues are everyone’s issues”: Jia Tolentino dissects the critiques of #MeToo.