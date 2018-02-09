Arno Tausch (Innsbruck): Are Practicing Catholics More Tolerant of Other Religions than the Rest of the World? Comparative Analyses Based on World Values Survey Data. Why a 150-year-old kidnapping case has Catholics arguing today: The Edgardo Mortara case is as relevant now as it was in 1858. Adrian Vermeule on constitutionalism from a Catholic perspective. Antonio Spadaro and Marcelo Figueroa on evangelical fundamentalism and Catholic integralism: A surprising ecumenism. A Catholic blogger says Christians shouldn’t do yoga — does he have a point? Suzanne O’Malley reviews In Rome We Trust: The Rise of Catholics in American Political Life by Manlio Graziano.

The war against Pope Francis: His modesty and humility have made him a popular figure around the world — but inside the church, his reforms have infuriated conservatives and sparked a revolt. Pope Francis’s failure to address abuse allegations jeopardizes his papacy. Ariel Dorfman on the guilty soul of Pope Francis. What a debate about Pope Francis’s supposed liberalism says about the future of Catholicism.