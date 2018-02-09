Can investigative journalism overcome the rational ignorance of voters? Guy Rolnik interviews James Hamilton, author of Democracy’s Detectives: The Economics of Investigative Journalism (and more and more and more). Where are the investigative journalists challenging patriarchy? Glenn C. Altschuler on investigating investigative journalism. The Washington Post’s Marty Baron on the importance of investigative journalism. In the trenches of Trump’s leak war: How the administration has changed the game between investigative reporters and their government sources. ProPublica and WNYC are launching an investigative Trump podcast that pulls in the crowd.