Steven J. Heyman (Chicago-Kent): The Light of Nature: John Locke, Natural Rights, and the Origins of American Religious Liberty. Rachel Gordan reviews Religious Freedom: The Contested History of an American Ideal by Tisa Wenger. Steven G. Calabresi (Northwestern): The Free Exercise of Religion. Douglas NeJaime and Reva Siegel (Yale): Religious Accommodation, and Its Limits, in a Pluralist Society. Noa Ben-Asher (Pace): Faith-Based Emergency Powers. Marc O. DeGirolami (St. John’s): The Two Separations. Engy Abdelkader (Rutgers): The Muslim Ban and Separation of Powers Doctrine in Trump’s America. Does religious liberty apply to all religions?