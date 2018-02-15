Who will rid me of this meddlesome Stormy? Josh Marshall on the Michael Cohen story. Nancy Cook on Michael Roman, the mysterious oppo researcher working in the White House lawyer’s office. Riding an untamed horse: Priebus opens up on serving Trump. Thread: “First Trump promised us, expressly, that his kids wouldn’t work in government. Then he promised us, expressly, they wouldn’t have clearances. The he promised us they would be treated the same as any other staffer. Those were all lies”. As Kelly twists, a chaotic search for a new chief of staff engulfs the West Wing. How not to run the White House: Elizabeth Drew on what Trump and his chief of staff failed to learn from their predecessors. Why there’s so much chaos in the Trump administration: Dysfunction at the top, inexperience below.